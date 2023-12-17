Climate Activist Admits To Smearing Paint On Sculpture During Demonstration At DC Gallery

Brooklyn native Joanna Smith pleaded guilty on Friday to causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to Edgar Degas' "Little Dancer, Age Fourteen" during a targeted attack in May.

According to prosecutors, Smith and North Carolina native Timothy Martin did their research and sought to deface the beloved sculpture, which was crafted nearly 150 years ago, as part of their demonstrative statement.

Smith and her co-conspirators specifically traveled to DC with the intent to spread red and black paint on the exhibition, which they snuck into the building inside water bottles.

Prosecutors said that before entering the National Gallery, the demonstrative duo recorded a video statement explaining their intent before taking the bottles out of their bags and smearing paint on the case and base around the exhibit.

While that was happening, Smith "delivered statements telling onlookers why she was undertaking the action as paint dripped from the exhibit onto the surrounding floor."

Their misguided demonstration forced the National Gallery to remove the sculpture for more than a week and it cost thousands of dollars to repair the damage caused, according to officials.

When she is sentenced in April, Smith will face a max sentence of five years in prison and possible fine of up to $250,000.

