The Washington DC restaurant owned by Chef Robert Wiedmaier said its last day in business will be on May 12.

"Since its opening in March 1999, Marcel's has been a cornerstone of Washington, DC's fine dining community for 25 extraordinary years," reads an announcement on the restaurant's website. "Despite our best efforts, Marcel's was unable to reach lease terms with the new building owner and will not be renewing its lease."

The son of Holocaust survivors, Wiedmaier hails from Belgium and started out in the industry as a dishwasher. He would go on to open 11 restaurants in Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, and Atlantic City, NJ.

In 1994, he opened his first restaurant, Café on M at The Grand Hotel. It was there he established his signature Franco-Flemish style, the Marcel website reads.

Mary are sad to see Marcel's go.

"We enjoyed so many fine meals and stellar moments at Marcel’s," one person wrote on Facebook. "Every dinner surpassed the last. We will miss Jonathan’s excellent and devoted service. Thank you for the memories."

"My very first job in America," a former employee writes. "We should not forget the Dr Hall at the bar every night and every one of his birthdays… i thank marcels for the opportunity for everything i have achieve in America."

"This is truly sad to hear," another patron added. "I took my mom to your restaurant for her 70th birthday. The meal was fantastic, as was the service. In fact we were just talking about the meal this weekend as her 80th is this year and we were discussing where to go."

