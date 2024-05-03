Fog/Mist 60°

I-66 Crash Arlington

An overturned vehicle delayed traffic along I-66 in Arlington on Friday, May 3.

I-66 overturned vehicle Friday, May 3.

 Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
The VDOT site shows the flipped vehicle in the eastbound lanes at milepost 72.3. The east right lane and right shoulder were closed.

MATOC says injuries were reported.

