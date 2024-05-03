The VDOT site shows the flipped vehicle in the eastbound lanes at milepost 72.3. The east right lane and right shoulder were closed.
MATOC says injuries were reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.
An overturned vehicle delayed traffic along I-66 in Arlington on Friday, May 3.
The VDOT site shows the flipped vehicle in the eastbound lanes at milepost 72.3. The east right lane and right shoulder were closed.
MATOC says injuries were reported.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE