Adam West has been sentenced to less than five years in prison after pleading guilty to the incident last December, despite protestations from prosecutors.

In December last year, West pleaded guilty, admitting that he carjacked his victim at a Northeast DC gas station after approaching his victim, patting his waistband, suggesting that he was armed.

When the victim got out and complied with his hands up, West took the key fob out of his pocket and drove away, setting off a series of events that landed him in prison.

Officers from the department responded after the carjacking was reported, and used a MPD helicopter to track the stolen vehicle into Seat Pleasant, prompting a pursuit that wound up with West driving back into Northeast DC, over a median, and onto a sidewalk in the 300 block of 20th Street NE, where the car became disabled.

West was then taken into custody and placed under arrest.

According to prosecutors, they requested eight years in prison, one year above the mandatory minimum, but the judge sentenced West under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, which includes an additional 1.5 years suspended and a two-year probation period.

"Over the government’s objection, West was sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, which permitted the Court to issue a sentence below the mandatory minimum of seven years," officials said.

