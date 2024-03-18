Mostly Cloudy 51°

Burglar, 18, Kicks Officers After Stealing Bicycle In Arlington, Police Say

An 18-year-old Arlington woman was arrested for assaulting police after stealing a bicycle from a home, authorities said.

Angelita Lopez

 Photo Credit: Arlington County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Angelita Lopez broke into a home on the 1700 block of S. Walter Reed Drive around 7:15 p.m. on March 17, where she was confronted by one victim, county police said.

Lopez stole a bicycle then fled the scene. A second victim found Lopez and the bike on 18th Street S. and S. Monroe Street and approached her, police said. 

Lopez subsequently assaulted the victim, tried to steal his jewelry, damaged a watch and struck him with a bottle, police said. She then assaulted a witness who attempted to intervene, the police said. 

As responding officers were detaining Lopez, she kicked two of the officers and was subsequently charged with Assault on Police (x2), Assault and Battery (x2), Malicious Wounding, Burglary, Destruction of Property and Attempted Robbery. She was held without bond.

