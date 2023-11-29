Best New Eateries In America: Yelp List Includes Three DMV Restaurants

The user-generated review site compiled a list of the 25 best eateries in the country in an effort to "celebrate the rising stars of the culinary world.
"It’s a mouthwatering trip around America that highlights some of your favorite places and their most popular dishes."
The DMV area restaurants on the list include:
- 5. Rania, Washington, D.C: The Michelin star restaurant is from the team behind the famed Punjab Grill DC. They said Rania is their "daring new vision that shatters stereotypes of what an Indian restaurant is and can be. We embody the evolution of this 5000 year old cuisine into the 21st century."
- 12. Ellie Bird, Falls Church, Virginia: Opened in April 2023 by husband and wife duo Yuan and Carey Tang, Ellie Bird was also named to the NY Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the U.S.
- 16. Ammoora, Baltimore, Maryland: Head chef Dima Al-Chaar was a former contestant on "Top Chef Middle East."
Yelp identified full-service businesses in the restaurant category, which opened after Jan. 1, 2022, the site said. Then, the site ranked the spots using the total volume and ratings of reviews, between Jan. 1, 2022, and Aug. 7, 2023.
"When available, all businesses on the list have a passing health score as of August 7, 2023," the website says. "Finally, we consulted with Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis to zero in on what spots Yelpers were loving."
Click here for Yelp's complete rundown of the top 25 best new restaurants in the U.S.
