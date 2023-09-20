Overcast 70°

SHARE

Husband-Wife's Virginia Restaurant Makes NY Times 'Best In America' List

The "New York Times" has released a list of 50 of the best restaurants in America, and a brand-new Virginia joint has made it.

Grilled pork chop with smoked peaches, fingerling potatoes and mustard jus from Ellie Bird.
Grilled pork chop with smoked peaches, fingerling potatoes and mustard jus from Ellie Bird. Photo Credit: thedistrictcravings Instagram
PEI muscles, kale salad, and bread basket from Ellie Bird.
PEI muscles, kale salad, and bread basket from Ellie Bird. Photo Credit: thedistrictcravings Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Ellie Bird, in Falls Church, was opened in April 2023 by husband and wife duo Yuan and Carey Tang.

The two had been working in Washington DC's fine-dining industry, where their tasting-menu restaurant Rooster & Owl is based, NYT writer Nikita Richardson explains.

The Tangs brought Ellie Bird to their hometown.

"Think Vietnamese French onion soup with braised oxtail, cacio e pepe crossed with elote, and fried oyster larb gai," Richardson says.

Ellie Bird, 125 Founder’s Ave., Falls Church.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE