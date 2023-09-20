Husband-Wife's Virginia Restaurant Makes NY Times 'Best In America' List

Ellie Bird, in Falls Church, was opened in April 2023 by husband and wife duo Yuan and Carey Tang.
The two had been working in Washington DC's fine-dining industry, where their tasting-menu restaurant Rooster & Owl is based, NYT writer Nikita Richardson explains.
The Tangs brought Ellie Bird to their hometown.
"Think Vietnamese French onion soup with braised oxtail, cacio e pepe crossed with elote, and fried oyster larb gai," Richardson says.
Ellie Bird, 125 Founder’s Ave., Falls Church.
