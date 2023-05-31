Arsonist Intentionally Set Car Fire With Children Inside Over Dispute In DC: MPD

Diane Williams, 49, of Southeast DC, has been charged with assault with intent to kill after she took a vendetta over the top and sought to end a dispute by setting the car on fire on Monday, May 29 in the 3900 block of 4th Street SE.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, officers were called to 4th Street, where there was a report of a person on fire, and upon arrival they found both a man and woman suffering from "thermal injuries" that were sustained while they were in a vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two children in the car were able to escape relatively unscathed.

According to detectives, the investigation found that Williams approached the victims' parked car, doused it with an undisclosed flammable liquid, and intentionally set it on fire.

Video shared on social media showed the vehicle fully engulfed with smoke billowing through the area as first responders worked to knock down the flames.

She was apprehended at the scene by responding officers. Officials say that "the offense was the result of a dispute and the victims and suspect are known to each other."

No information about either victim has been released by the police.

