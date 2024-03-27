Alleged Kidnapper Charged With Murder Of Chyna Crawford In DC: Police

Southeast resident Lashawn Washington, 32, has been charged with murder, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice, authorities announced on Wednesday morning, as the search for Crawford continues.

Crawford was reported missing out of Southwest DC on Oct. 26, 2023, and was last seen in 4000 block of South Capitol Street SW.

Crawford was described as being 5-foot-7, weighing 120 pounds with long black dread locks and brown eyes. Her 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 is gray and has a temporary Virginia license plate with the tag "998859V," which is also missing.

"We would like to offer up to $5,000 for a tip on Chyna's whereabouts," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. "Any contribution is greatly appreciated and we ask if you can't donate, please share relevant posts about Chyna on social media with the hashtag #findchyna instead."

Following Washington's arrest on Tuesday, March 26, many took to social media to celebrate justice possibly being served.

The incident remains under investigation.

