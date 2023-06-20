Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of Arlington's Shontae Crawford

Alimamy Fornah is believed to have stabbed Shontae Crawford in their shared apartment during an argument just before 5 a.m., on the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard, Arlington County police said.

Responding officers found Crawford in the hallway with critical injuries, and immediately attempted lifesaving measures, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Fornah was found in the building and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life threatening.

Condolences poured in for Shontae.

This is the second homicide in Arlington County in 2023. This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

