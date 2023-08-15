Arlington Driver Who Sodomized Woman Linked To Similar Incident That He Filmed: Police

Charges against Julio Basurto, 42, of Arlington, were first filed last June, after police said he approached a woman leaving a nightclub and offered her a ride home, only to sodomize her, county officials said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, authorities announced Basurto has been tied to a similar incident on Oct. 10, 2021, in which he approached a woman leaving a Wilson Boulevard nightclub in his vehicle. Basurto proceeded to sexually assault her during the ride and film it.

Basurto's been charged in that incident with Abduction with the Intent to Defile, Object Sexual Penetration and Unlawful Filming.

Now, authorities believe there could be additional victims from incidents on the following dates:

September 20, 2021

October 3, 2021

October 14, 2021

September 4, 2022

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or who has had past inappropriate encounters with this suspect is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

