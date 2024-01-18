UVA Grad Makes Big Announcement After Australian Open Loss To Netflix Show Star

Collins, 30, a UVA grad, won the second set of the Australian Open match against the Polish powerhouse, who starred in Season 1 of Netflix's "Break Point," and whom she beat at the AO in 2022.

But it was all for naught.

Ultimately, Collins lost 6-4 3-6 6-4, taking only the second set, and now she is reflecting on her time in the pros.

"This is going to be my last season, actually, competing," ESPN reports, citing Collins during the postmatch press conference. "I don't really know exactly when, but this will be my last season and I'm really looking forward to that."

Collins, a St. Petersburg, FL native, won the NCAA singles title twice while a student at UVA, and reached the semis at the Australian Open in 2019. She's won two WTA Tour singles.

After making the AO finals in 2022, Collins lost to Ashleigh Barty and reached a career-high at No. 7 not long after.

When asked why she wants to retire, Collins said only that she has goals outside of tennis she wants to achieve, including having children, "a big priority for me," ESPN said.

