This Alexandria High School Ranks No. 5 In America On New List

According to the U.S. News rankings, one Virginia high school came in at No. 5 for best in the country.

That's Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria.

According to the US News report, TJHSST "uses a STEM-focused curriculum that culminates with a technical lab project for seniors.

"The school offers courses like DNA science, advanced marine biology, automation and robotics, architectural drawing and design, research statistics and AP calculus."

Astrophysics, oceanography are just two of the specialized research labs offered, while swing dance and orchestra are some of the clubs.

THHSST was also named the best high school in Virginia by Niche.

U.S. News studies data from nearly 25,000 public high schools across the country, with a focus on how well students are prepared for college and performance on state assessments, the website says.

Click here for the full list of best public high schools by US News & World Report.

