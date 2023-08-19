These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Virginia, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Virginia” report:

No. 1 - Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County

- Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County No. 2 - Maggie Walker Governor's School, Richmond

- Maggie Walker Governor's School, Richmond No. 3 - McLean High School, Fairfax

- McLean High School, Fairfax No. 4 - Langley High School, Fairfax

- Langley High School, Fairfax No. 5 - Chantilly High School, Fairfax

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+.

