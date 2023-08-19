Fair 78°

SHARE

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Virginia, Report Says

The grades are in and these Virginia high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom
Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 Best Public High Schools in Virginia report:

  • No. 1 - Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County
  • No. 2 - Maggie Walker Governor's School, Richmond
  • No. 3 - McLean High School, Fairfax
  • No. 4 - Langley High School, Fairfax
  • No. 5 - Chantilly High School, Fairfax

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE