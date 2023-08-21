These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Dc-metro Area, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in the DC-Metro Area” report:

No. 1 - Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County Public Schools

- Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County Public Schools No. 2 - Poolesville High School, Montgomery County Public Schools

- Poolesville High School, Montgomery County Public Schools No. 3 - Walt Whitman High School, Montgomery County Public Schools

- Walt Whitman High School, Montgomery County Public Schools No. 4 - McLean High School, Fairfax County

- McLean High School, Fairfax County No. 5 - Winston Churchill High School, Montgomery County Public Schools

- Winston Churchill High School, Montgomery County Public Schools No. 6 - Richard Montgomery High School, Montgomery County

Richard Montgomery High School, Montgomery County No. 7 - Thomas S. Wootton High School, Montgomery County

Thomas S. Wootton High School, Montgomery County No. 8 - Walter Johnson High School, Montgomery County

- Walter Johnson High School, Montgomery County No. 9 - Langley High School, Fairfax County

Langley High School, Fairfax County No. 10 - Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Montgomery County

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+

