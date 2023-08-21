Mostly Cloudy 91°

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Dc-metro Area, Report Says

The grades are in and these DC-Metro area high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in the DC-Metro Area” report:

  • No. 1 - Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Fairfax County Public Schools
  • No. 2 - Poolesville High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • No. 3 - Walt Whitman High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • No. 4 - McLean High School, Fairfax County
  • No. 5 - Winston Churchill High School, Montgomery County Public Schools
  • No. 6 - Richard Montgomery High School, Montgomery County
  • No. 7 - Thomas S. Wootton High School, Montgomery County
  • No. 8 - Walter Johnson High School, Montgomery County
  • No. 9 - Langley High School, Fairfax County
  • No. 10 - Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Montgomery County

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

