Alexandria's Potomac Yard Protestors Descend On Richmond

That's what Alexandria residents could face if the Potomac Yard comes to fruition, according to several activists against it.

And so, they brought their concerns to Richmond on Thursday, Feb. 8, hoping some two dozen or more lawmakers would hear them out.

The protest was organized in part by Stop the Arena, who believe the plan for the massive arena is a "significant departure from the original vision of the Potomac Yard development plan" and want to keep the sports teams in Washington D.C.

The $2.8 billion sports complex and entertainment center's proposal was announced last December by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Owner Ted Leonsis, joined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The "entertainment district" will feature new shopping and dining opportunities, offer new community and conference spaces, and create thousands of new jobs.

The project can't be approved until a sports authority overseeing the financial aspect of the Potomac Yard must be established.

