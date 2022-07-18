Contact Us
Woodbridge Boy Denied Cell Phone Access Pulls Knife On Family Member: Police

Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 13-year-old from Woodbridge was arrested for threatening a family member with a knife when she wouldn't let him use her cell phone, authorities said.

The minor allegedly tried to steal his family member’s phone and when she refused, he pulled out a knife to threaten her Friday, July 15 at 10 p.m., Prince William County Police reported.

When another family member intervened, the boy fled the home, authorities said. No injuries were reported, according to police.

During the investigation, police said they found suspected narcotics in the 13-year-old’s bedroom.

He was arrested for robbery, abduction, and possession of a controlled substance. Police said he is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center with a pending court date. 

