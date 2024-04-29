He was giving. He was kind. He was a family man, with another child on the way, loved ones say.

The 32-year-old Alexandria resident's body was recovered from a river near Four Mile Run Park last week, leaving his family devastated.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the ID on Monday, though the exact cause and manner of death are still undetermined pending further forensic testing, officials said.

"Our family is heart-broken and devastated. Keben will be remembered as that young loving man that loved his family," Veronica Benitez writes on the campaign honoring her brother-in-law. "He was anything but selfish towards other people. Keben leaves behind his wife, kids and a son on the way . Keben was loved by many and well missed truly."

Funds will go toward funeral arrangements.

More than $700 had been raised as of press time. Click here to donate.

