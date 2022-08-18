Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Pedestrian In Fairfax

A two-vehicle car crash killed a pedestrian in Fairfax on Thursday, August 18, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners where they found the two drivers and an injured pedestrian, according to Fairfax County police.

The drivers remained at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities reported.

Police said for the public to avoid that area.

