Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Pedestrian In Fairfax

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Fairfax County Police
Fairfax County Police Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)

A two-vehicle car crash killed a pedestrian in Fairfax on Thursday, August 18, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners where they found the two drivers and an injured pedestrian, according to Fairfax County police.

The drivers remained at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities reported.

Police said for the public to avoid that area.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.