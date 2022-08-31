Two DC Teens Arrested For Armed Carjackings: Police

Two teens were arrested for two armed carjackings they carried out in D.C., police said.

On August 29, at around 11:15 p.m., one suspect exited their vehicle and approached a victim in the 500 block of G Street, where the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded property from the victim, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 13 minutes later, one of the suspects exited their vehicle and approached a victim in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue, officials said.

The suspect pulled out the firearm again and when they demanded the victim exit their vehicle, the victim complied and the suspect fled in that vehicle, authorities said.

On August 30, 18-year-old Jerome Israel and a 16-year-old juvenile male were arrested for armed carjackings with a gun, police reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.