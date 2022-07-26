Tipped Tractor-Trailer Traps Driver, Stops Henrico Traffic: Developing

A jackknifed and partially tipped tractor-trailer stopped traffic on I-295 in Henrico on Tuesday, July 26.

The incident occurred on the ramp to I-64 at around 3 p.m., stopping all southbound traffic, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped inside the vehicle but, was eventually able to get out, developing and unconfirmed reports said.

The incident also caused major damage to the ramp's walls, according to initial reports.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.