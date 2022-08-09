Suspect Slashed Tires, Attempted To Stab K-9 During Rampage In Woodbridge

A man was arrested for his violent behavior with a knife in Woodbridge, officials said.

At around 5:30 p.m. on September 7, officers responded to a commuter lot located at 14090 Gemini Way, where they discovered numerous vehicles were damaged, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police could not find a suspect near the scene, but later in the evening, officers found an unconscious man, who they discovered was the suspect, located in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue, authorities said.

When rescue personnel arrived, the suspect used a knife to damage one of the rescue vehicles and refused the officers' commands to drop the weapon, law enforcement reported.

During a brief struggle, the suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old Ajmal Haqyar, attempted to stab a K-9 at the scene with a knife, police said.

Haqyar was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and then handed over to police, officials said.

Police said further investigation into the tire slashing incident revealed that Haqyar had damaged 33 vehicles.

He was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, attempted malicious wounding of a police animal, resisting arrest, destruction of property and intoxicated in public, authorities said.

No bond information was available and Haqyar had a pending court date, officials said.

