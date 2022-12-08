Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Stabbing Suspect Sought: DC Police Looking To Identify Man After Assault

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Stabbing Suspect
Stabbing Suspect Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

D.C. police are seeking to identify the suspect in a recent stabbing incident, officials said.

On August 3 at around 7:30 p.m., a male victim was found in the 1600 block of I Street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police reported.

D.C. police are now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact law enforcement at 202-727-9099.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.