Stabbing Suspect Sought: DC Police Looking To Identify Man After Assault

D.C. police are seeking to identify the suspect in a recent stabbing incident, officials said.

On August 3 at around 7:30 p.m., a male victim was found in the 1600 block of I Street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police reported.

D.C. police are now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts should contact law enforcement at 202-727-9099.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.