Red Roof Robbery: 3 Arrested In Stafford For Stealing Man's Belongings

Police arrested three individuals in connection to a robbery at a local Red Roof Inn in Stafford, authorities said.

At around 12:17 a.m. on August 3, Jessica Smalley and a victim were in a motel room when two suspects entered and one had a long knife, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects, who had parts of their faces covered, stole the victim's wallet, phone, and other personal property, police reported.

Law enforcement said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle they stole from another guest.

When police tracked the stolen vehicle to Spotsylvania, they concluded that Smalley conspired with two men, Terrence Kay and George Yates III, to carry out the robbery, officials said.

The three were each charged robbery and conspiracy, police reported.

They were all held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, but Smalley and Kay received no bond while Yates was held on a &15,000 bond.

