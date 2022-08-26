Reckless Driver Charged In Fatal Crash The Killed Two Dumfries Residents

A 35-year-old from Stafford was charged in the crash that killed two Dumfries residents, police said.

On July 22, at around 8:30 a.m., Jesse Bacha, 35, disregarded a red light in the intersection of Dumfries Road and Country Club Drive, and collided with a car that was already in the intersection, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The impact of the crash sent the victim's car into other lanes of traffic, authorities said.

Bacha was unharmed in the incident, but the victim driver, 76-year-old Marvin Floom, and his 73-year-old, unidentified passenger, died from the injuries sustained during incident, officials reported.

Over a month later, Bacha was charged with reckless driving and was released on a court summons, police said.

His court date was pending, authorities added.

