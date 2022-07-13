Rabid Raccoon Removed From Behind Arlington Community Center

A raccoon that was found behind the Charles Drew Community Center in Arlington last week has tested positive for rabies, officials said.

Animal Control officials on July 7 captured the raccoon, who showed symptoms of rabies in the 3400 block of 22nd Street at around 7:30 a.m., Arlington County Animal Control reported.

Soon after its capture, the raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus, officials reported.

If you or anyone you know was scratched or bit by this raccoon, or any other infected animals, call ACAC at 703-931-9241.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.