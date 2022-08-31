Prince William County Police Nab 19-Year-Old Armed Robber 8 Months Later

Prince William County police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a 2021 armed robbery, officials said.

On December 18, 2021, officers arrived at the scene in the 2800 block of PS Business Center Drive, where two male suspects forced a victim out of their SUV and stole the victim's property, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The suspects implied they had at least one weapon, but no one was hurt in the incident, officials reported.

On August 25, 2022, officers located 19-year-old Elvis Paz Villatoro, one of the suspects, in Woodbridge and was arrested, police said.

Paz Villatoro was charged robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery, use of firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to use a firearm in commission of a felony, authorities said.

Police said they continue to look for the other male suspect and unknown female involved in the robbery.

Villatoro was held without bond and had a pending court date, law enforcement said.

