Police Seek Suspects After Dumfries Gunfight Leaves Homes, Vehicles Damaged

Prince William County police are searching for the suspects in a recent gunfight on Wednesday, August 24, officials reported.

At around 2:50 a.m., a 21-year-old man was leaving his parked car in the 3000 block of Pony Ridge Turn and was approached by two masked men, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The revealed they were armed and as the victim reached for his own weapon, the suspects began shooting at the victim, authorities said.

As the victim shot back, the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police reported.

Although no one was harmed during the incident, law enforcement's investigation revealed many homes and vehicles were damaged in the crossfire, officials said.

Officers found shell casings in the area and said the only suspect description they had was that the suspects were two black men, who were about 6'0 tall.

Anyone with information should contact local police at 703-792-7000.

