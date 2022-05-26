Police Make Bust In Alexandria Bank Robbery Cas

A Washington, D.C. man robbed an Alexandria Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 25, but he didn't get far, police said.

Jaquan Royal, 26, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo at 6300 Richmond Highway just before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police said on Thursday, May 26. Investigators say Royal walked up to a teller with a note that said he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Royal then sprinted away. Responding officers spotted him walking not far from the bank and arrested him without incident, police said. Fairfax County police did not find a weapon on him.

Royals was being held at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, Fairfax County Sheriff officials said. He is charged with robbery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.