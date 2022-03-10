Pedestrian Killed In Fairfax County Hit-And-Run (DEVELOPING): Police

Fairfax County police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian, officials said.
On Oct. 2, an adult woman was hit by a car near Annandale Road and Maple Place, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died, authorities said.
Police said a small white SUV may be involved, but they are still looking for a suspect.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 703-691-2131.
