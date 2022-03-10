Pedestrian Killed In Fairfax County Hit-And-Run (DEVELOPING): Police

Fairfax County police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian, officials said.

On Oct. 2, an adult woman was hit by a car near Annandale Road and Maple Place, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died, authorities said.

Police said a small white SUV may be involved, but they are still looking for a suspect.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 703-691-2131.

