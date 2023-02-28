One Killed During Barricade, Standoff With Wanted Armed Suspect In Virginia: Police

A wanted man was killed by officers in Virginia after taking police on a lengthy pursuit on Tuesday and creating a barricade situation before fleeing to a populated parking lot and turning the gun toward them, officials said.

Albemarle County resident Billy Sites, 44, died at the UVA Medical Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28 after attempting to evade arrest when he was spotted by police who recognized him.

The incident played out shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, a detective spotted Sites, who was wanted, and he proceeded to flee on foot to a wooded area on Emmet Street near the 250 bypass, where he fired several rounds at responding officers.

A perimeter was established and a shelter-in-place order was issued in the area as tactical teams responded to take over the perimeter.

Officials say that Sites proceeded to flee the wooded area to a busy parking lot, and after several non-lethal attempts were made to subdue him, he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers who returned fire.

Sites was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later on Tuesday. No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation and has been taken over by the Virginia State Police, along with the Charlottesville and Albemarle County police departments.

