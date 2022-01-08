Officer Kills One Of Three Suspects After DC Shooting: Police

An officer shot and killed one of three suspects that were fleeing the scene of a shooting, officials said.

At around 4 p.m. on July 31, law enforcement arrived at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street, where they found two men suffering apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

While they were treated for non-life threatening injuries, officers received a report of a white sedan nearby, with three armed suspects and weapons inside the car, police reported.

Upon officers locating the sedan at the intersection of 2nd Street and Madison Street, the suspects fled the scene, one of them armed with a handgun, officials said.

An officer shot the armed suspect, 31-year-old Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, who later died of his injuries, police said.

Authorities said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, while law enforcement reviews the body-cam footage.

