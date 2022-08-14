Oakton Woman Dies After Hitting Tree In Fatal Motorcycle Accident: Police

An Oakton motorcyclist died of her injuries after crashing into a tree, police said.

At around 1:30 p.m. on August 13, Brooke Shambeck, 56, was driving her motorcycle near Joplin Rd. near Mile Marker 18, when she lost control of her bike in a sharp turn, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Shambeck crossed the double yellow lines and subsequently drove into a tree off the road, law enforcement said.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, police reported.

"Physically, I am shaking. Emotionally, I am empty. I have no words."

Shambeck's husband, Jim, posted on her Facebook page to let friends know she had lost her life, and that she crashed during a charity ride.

No additional vehicles or individuals were harmed in the crash, officials said.

