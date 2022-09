A Norfolk man, 39, died after a recent shooting, WAVY.com reported.

On September 7, at around 2 p.m., Alexander Hayes was shot in the 8000 block of Diggs Road, the website said.

Hayes was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, WAVY.com said.

No further information was given about the suspect or the incident.

