Police & Fire

Newport News Police ID Victim In Early Morning Five-Vehicle Crash

AJ Goldbloom
Stock Image Caution Tape Provided By Pixabay
Stock Image Caution Tape Provided By Pixabay Photo Credit: Pixabay

On Tuesday, August 30, Newport News police identified the victim who died in a recent five-vehicle crash, officials said. 

Two days prior, just after midnight, Jefferson Avenue was shut down in both directions after multiple cars were involved in a crash near Habersham Driver, according to the Newport News Police Department.

A 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital for life threatening injuries and a juvenile was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening, authorities reported.

The victim was identified as Omarye Watford of Newport News, officials said. 

