MURDER: Leesburg Woman, 28, Killed Man In Domestic Incident, Police Say

A Leesburg woman was arrested for the fatal shooting of a man in a Loudoun County home, police said.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court at around 10 p.m. on September 7 to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

An adult male victim was found dead inside the home and Alicia Carroll, 28, was found nearby, officials reported.

Carroll was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and shoot in the commission of a felony, police said.

She was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, authorities said.

