Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

MURDER: Leesburg Woman, 28, Killed Man In Domestic Incident, Police Say

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Alicia Carroll
Alicia Carroll Photo Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

A Leesburg woman was arrested for the fatal shooting of a man in a Loudoun County home, police said. 

Deputies responded to a residence in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court at around 10 p.m. on September 7 to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

An adult male victim was found dead inside the home and Alicia Carroll, 28, was found nearby, officials reported.

Carroll was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and shoot in the commission of a felony, police said.

She was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.