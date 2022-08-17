Man Who Sexually Assaulted Victim In Dumfries Walmart, Arrested: Police

A Dumfries man was arrested for sexually assaulting another customer in a local Walmart, police said.

On August 13, at around 1 p.m., a 27-year-old female victim was inappropriately touched by an unknown male in an at Walmart, Prince William County police said.

She initially chased after the suspect, but he left the aisle and fled the store, officials reported.

On August 16, officers identified the suspect, 62-year-old Shane Langley, in Woodbridge and he was charged with sexual assault, authorities said.

Langley had a pending court date and no available bond information, police said.

