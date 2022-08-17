Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Man Who Sexually Assaulted Victim In Dumfries Walmart, Arrested: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Shane Langley
Shane Langley Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

A Dumfries man was arrested for sexually assaulting another customer in a local Walmart, police said. 

On August 13, at around 1 p.m., a 27-year-old female victim was inappropriately touched by an unknown male in an at Walmart, Prince William County police said.

She initially chased after the suspect, but he left the aisle and fled the store, officials reported.

On August 16, officers identified the suspect, 62-year-old Shane Langley, in Woodbridge and he was charged with sexual assault, authorities said.

Langley had a pending court date and no available bond information, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.