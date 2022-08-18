Leesburg Man Armed With Drill, Fire Extinguisher, Arrested For Disorderly Behavior

A Leesburg man was taken into custody for damaging property and assaulting a law enforcement officer, officials said.

At around 6:30 p.m. on August 17, Elmer Portillo, 53, was damaging property and acting aggressively toward others in a residence located at 300 block of Waterfield Terrace, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

When officers approached Portillo, the suspect discharged a fire extinguisher in their direction and yelled profanities, authorities said.

Portillo was threw bottles at the officers and armed himself with a drill as he shut the front door of the residence, police reported.

Once inside the home, Portillo lit items in the kitchen on fire and officers forced their way inside to safely extinguish the flames, officials said.

In the midst of the chaos, Portillo wounded one of the officers with his drill and after he refused to cooperate with law enforcement, another officer used their taser on Portillo, Leesburg police said.

Portillo resisted arrest and kicked an officer in their lower body, before he was taken into custody, officials reported.

Police said the fire was put out safely and no one was seriously harmed from the incident.

The suspect was charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of obstruction of justice, and one felony and one misdemeanor count each of destruction of property, authorities said.

He was held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, officials reported.

