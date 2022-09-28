Inmate Serving Life Sentence For VA Murder Charged For Assaulting Prison Officer: DA

A corrections officer is in a coma after an inmate, who was serving a sentence for a 2001 Virginia murder, assaulted him, officials said.

Roy Booth was charged for hitting Officer Matthew Tidman multiple times with a metal pole, while they were both inside a Massachusetts prison, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office.

When he carried out the attack, Booth was serving a life sentence for the murder of Melissa Tanner, back in 2001, in Portsmouth, according to his case records.

He was transferred to a prison in Massachusetts back in March 2021, the District Attorney's office said.

Officer Tidman remained in intensive care at a Burlington hospital since the attack.

Booth faces several charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem, authorities said.

He is set to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in October, the office reports.

Click here to read more about Booth's initial case.

