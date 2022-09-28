Inmate Charged With Brutal Attack On Massachusetts Corrections Officer: DA

The inmate who brutally attacked a Massachusetts corrections officer at a Shirley prison last month has been officially charged, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office reports.

Roy Booth was charged in connection with attacking Officer Matthew Tidman in MCI-Shirley's gym on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.

"Matt is someone who is the first to lend a helping hand no matter the situation and now is our time to do the same for him and his family," the campaign reads. It has collected over $108,000 since the start of the month.

Initial investigation suggested Booth was in the gym in the medium security area of the prison when he took a metal pole, weighing between 10-15 pounds, and struck Tidman multiple times.

Further investigation revealed Booth unscrewed then hid the object, which was part of a weight-lifting apparatus, he used to attack Tidman, the DA's office reports.

Booth was later restricted and removed from the prison's general population, the DA's office reports. Tidman has remained in intensive care at Lahey Hospital in Burlington since the attack.

“This incident highlights the dangers corrections officers face every day while performing their duties,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said. “Officer Tidman still has a very long road ahead of him and we know that this frightening incident of workplace violence will have a lasting impact on his family and colleagues.”

Booth is currently serving a life sentence for murder out of Virginia and was transferred to Massachusetts in March 2021, the office reports.

He is facing several charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem. Booth will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in October, the office reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.