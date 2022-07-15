Gainesville Man Arrested For Strangling, Tackling Victim: Police

A Gainesville man was arrested after he violently attacked a woman in his home earlier this week, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 10500 block of Neale Sound Court at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 to investigate a fight that involved a 20-year-old woman who was strangled, Prince William County Police Said.

Aiden Thompson, 25, allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck during the fight and once the victim got away from Thompson with his phone, he tackled her outside the home before she could call police, officials said.

Thompson and the victim, who suffered minor injuries, were separated before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

Thompson was charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery, and other related offenses, Prince William County Police reported. His court date is pending and no bond information is available at this time, officials said.

