Police & Fire

Four Robberies Later, DC 18-Year-Old Arrested For His Crimes

AJ Goldbloom
AJ Goldbloom
Julio Villafranco
Julio Villafranco Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Police have arrested an 18-year-old from D.C. for multiple robberies, officials said.

At around 4 a.m. on June 13, Julio Villafranco approached a victim, at 4th and Irving Street, wielding a knife and as he demanded their property, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim did not hand their property over and fled the suspect, police said.

At around 4 a.m. on August 23, two suspects, including Villafranco, stole a victim's property and made them withdraw money from an ATM in the 3200 block of 14th Street, authorities reported.

The other suspect was previously arrested for this incident, officials said.

On August 24, at around 10 a.m., Villafranco demanded property from a victim, who compiled, in the 1500 block of Park Road, police reported.

At around 1 a.m. on August 25, the suspect approached a victim on Park Road again, pretending he had a gun on him, and stole a victim's property, law enforcement said.

Police said Villafranco was charged with attempted armed robbery, robbery via force and violence, and robbery via fear.

