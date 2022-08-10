Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Fairfax Driver Who Fled Scene Of Single-Car Fatal Crash, Arrested: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Escalante-Torre
Michael Escalante-Torre Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Police have arrested a driver who fled the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Fairfax, officials said. 

Just before midnight on August 7, officers reported to a crash on Dranesville Road and found the passenger of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze dead inside the car, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victim was identified as Alexis Arontico, 27, and witnesses told police that they saw the driver run from the scene shortly after the crash, officials said.

On August 9, after an extensive search for the suspect, Michael Escalante-Torre, the driver of the vehicle in the accident, turned himself in at the Herndon Police station, authorities reported.

Law enforcement's investigation into the incident revealed that Escalante-Torre was likely speeding when he  drove the car into a median and hit a tree, officials said.

Police said he was charged with felony hit and run and was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.