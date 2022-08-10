Fairfax Driver Who Fled Scene Of Single-Car Fatal Crash, Arrested: Police

Police have arrested a driver who fled the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Fairfax, officials said.

Just before midnight on August 7, officers reported to a crash on Dranesville Road and found the passenger of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze dead inside the car, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victim was identified as Alexis Arontico, 27, and witnesses told police that they saw the driver run from the scene shortly after the crash, officials said.

On August 9, after an extensive search for the suspect, Michael Escalante-Torre, the driver of the vehicle in the accident, turned himself in at the Herndon Police station, authorities reported.

Law enforcement's investigation into the incident revealed that Escalante-Torre was likely speeding when he drove the car into a median and hit a tree, officials said.

Police said he was charged with felony hit and run and was held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.