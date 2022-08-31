Fairfax County Police Report Second Attempted Abduction This Week

Fairfax County law enforcement announced another incident of attempted abduction this week, officials said.

Earlier in the week on August 24, a child in Alexandria was able to break free from a knife-wielding abductor who threatened a group of young kids.

On August 30, at around 9:45 p.m. police announced that a suspect attempted to grab teen in Reston from the sidewalk.

The teen was able to break free and run away, authorities reported.

Police described the suspect as a 5'11 Hispanic male, with an athletic build, who was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about either incident or the suspects' identities should call 911.

