Child Escapes Alexandria Abductor Who Threatened Kids With Knife: Police

A child in Alexandria was able to bravely break free from an abductor authorities reported.

Sometime after 8:30 p.m. on August 24, police reported that a strange man approached a group of kids located in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, showing them that he was armed with a knife, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The suspect grabbed one child by the hand, but the child was able to break free from the abductor, police said.

After the suspect fled the scene, law enforcement located him and placed him under arrest, officials reported.

Police said no one was harmed in the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.