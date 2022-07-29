Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice
Dumfries Woman Threw Hammer At Victim Twice During Argument: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Roxanne Coreas
Roxanne Coreas Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

Police have arrested a Dumfries woman who threw a hammer at an acquaintance during a fight, officials said. 

At around 8:30 a.m., on July 27, officers responded to the 15700 block of Tassleford Lane to find that Roxanne Coreas, 28, became violent toward the victim, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Authorities said that Coreas threw a hammer at the victim, who was able to leave the residence unhurt, and then threw the hammer from a balcony toward the victim again. 

No injuries were reported and police took Coreas into custody, officials said.

She was charged with attempted malicious wounding, throwing objects from higher places, and domestic assault & battery, police reported. 

Coreas was held without bond and her court date is pending, officials said. 

