Driver Running Red Light Causes Deadly Crash In Dumfries: Police

A 76-year-old man died in a car accident when a pickup driver ran a red light in Dumfries, police said.

Marvin Floom was driving his 2018 Lexus on July 21 sometime before 8:33 a.m., when he was hit by a Ford F-150 in the middle of the Dumfries Road and Country Club Road intersection, Prince William County Police reported.

The unidentified driver of the Ford, 35, ran a red light and drove into the intersection where he collided with Floom's car, officials said.

The impact of the Ford pushed Floom's Lexus into other lanes of oncoming traffic, police said. Floom was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Police said the 73-year-old front passenger in Floom's car was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured, authorities said.

This is the second fatal crash that occurred at the same intersection. In November of 2021, Dennis Alan Davidson, 54, was killed there by a drunk driver.

Floom's death in this intersection sparked a debate on social media where residents pleaded with police to address what they are saying is an issue with this intersection.

Police said charges are pending as the investigation into this crash continues.

