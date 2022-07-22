Double Sex Assault Suspect Sought In DC

D.C. Police are searching for a suspect that sexually assaulted two victims, officials said.

On July 18 at around 12:15 a.m., the suspect approached two people in the 5900 block of Piney Branch Road and assaulted one of the victims before engaging in unwanted sexual contact, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

Police said the suspect then engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim, as well, before fleeing the residence.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 43 and 48 years old and between 5'3 and 5'5 in height, police reported.

He is a stout man with black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants, officials said.

Anyone with information should call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099.

