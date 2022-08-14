Contact Us
DC Domestic Violence Suspect Left With Gunshot Wounds After Police Chase

AJ Goldbloom
A domestic violence assault suspect in D.C. was wounded after officers opened fire in a chase, officials said.

At around 7 p.m. on August 10, police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Savannah Street where they found the victim of a recent domestic violence attack involving a gun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

Law enforcement chased the suspect, who fled the scene, and demanded he drop his firearm, police said. 

An officer fired his gun, striking the victim once, before shooting him again after he refused to put his weapon down, officials reported. 

The suspect, 29-year-old Rahman Mills, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, and other related charges, authorities said. 

