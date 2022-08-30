Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

BREAKING: Man Dead After Industrial Accident In Caryle Area Of Alexandria

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Caution Tape
Caution Tape Photo Credit: Pixabay/Danhusseyphoto

An Alexandria man died on Tuesday, August 30, after an industrial accident, Alxnow.com reported.

At around 4:15 p.m., there was a heavy police presence in the 2100 block of Mill Road, to investigate a fatal incident, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The construction accident occurred near the Carlyle Mill Apartments and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station, but no further details were released, Alxnow.com said.

Click here for the full story from Alxnow.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.